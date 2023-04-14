Gurjoat, Ganemat lead packs at national trials

PTI

New Delhi, April 13

Skeet shooter Gurjoat Singh Khangura of Punjab shot a perfect 75 on the first day of the shotgun national selection trials with statemate Ganemat Sekhon leading the women’s field after the first three rounds here today.

While Gurjoat led the men’s field of 26, Ganemat was ahead of the 20-strong women’s pack with a score of 72 over the three 25-shot rounds.

They will be in action again tomorrow for two more rounds of qualifying before the finalists are identified.

Gurjoat was being trailed by Rajasthan’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, who missed two targets in Round 2 to finish the day with a 73. Joint world record holder Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was lying third with a 72 after missing one target each in the three rounds.

Manu wins 25m pistol title

Bhopal: Top Indian shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the women’s 25m pistol title on the opening day of the National Rifle/Pistol Selection Trials 3 and 4 here today.

Other winners on the day included Arjun Babuta in the men’s 10m air rifle and Ashi Chouksey in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

These trials assumed significance from the perspective of Indian team selection for important events like the World Championships and the Asian Games.