Guwahati masters: Ashwini, Tanisha win third title in first year

PTI

Guwahati, December 10

The women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa secured their second Super 100 title with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui at the Guwahati Masters here today.

The second seeds, who finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament last week in Lucknow, beat the world No. 81 combination 21-13 21-19 in a 40-minute final.

This was the third title for the world No. 28 Indian pair, which had clinched the Abu Dhabi Masters Super 100 and Nantes International Challenge this year. Ashwini, 34, and Tanisha, 20, started playing together only in January this year.

“I am happy with how we played,” said Ashwini. “Very grateful to reach the final and win. We looked after our body and executed our plans. Focus and determination the last two weeks have been great,” she added.

“Both of us are explosive players and she is good at the net and I am known for my smashes from the back court. So, I think, we are complementing each other. We rotate well,” she added.

#China