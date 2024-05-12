Gvardiol double sends City top

LONDON, May 11

Manchester City hit the top of the Premier League with one week of the season left when two goals by Josko Gvardiol and one each from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez sealed a 4-0 demolition of Fulham.

City’s stroll in the London sunshine, their seventh successive league win and 16th consecutive victory over Fulham in all competitions, moved them two points clear of Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s relentless side, closing in on an unprecedented fourth English title in a row, have 85 points from 36 games, with Arsenal on 83 having also played 36.

Arsenal can regain top spot by beating Manchester United tomorrow but City, who play their game in hand at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, are now two wins away from making history.

City established a new English record for consecutive wins by one club over another as they beat Fulham yet again, but it is a landmark fourth successive title they really desire. They took a huge step towards that by stretching their unbeaten league run to 21 games.

Ruthless Real

Granada: Newly-crowned LaLiga champions Real Madrid earned an emphatic 4-0 win over relegated Granada, extending their unbeaten league run to 28 games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued their superb form following their midweek Champions League semifinal win over Bayern Munich, reaching 90 points in the standings, 15 clear of second-placed Girona with three games remaining. — Reuters

