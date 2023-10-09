 Gymnastics World Championships: Brilliant Biles wins two more golds; wraps up competition with a haul of five medals : The Tribune India

26-year-old increases her record world and Olympics medals tally to 37, including 23 world golds

Gold medallist Simone Biles of the US celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning the floor exercise in the women’s apparatus finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, on October 8, 2023. Reuter



Antwerp, Belgium, October 9

American Simone Biles won the balance beam and floor events on the final day of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Sunday as she wrapped up her first international competition in two years with a haul of five medals - four golds and a silver.

The 26-year-old increased her record world and Olympics medals tally to 37, including 23 world golds.

Biles posted a total of 14.800 in the balance beam final for her impeccable routine ahead of China’s Zhou Yaqin with 14.700.

Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, who beat Biles on Saturday to gold in the women’s vault, posted 14.300 for bronze.

The American claimed her second gold of the day in the floor final by 0.133 points over second-placed Andrade.

Brazilian Flavia Saraiva completed the podium with a score of 13.966 for her first individual medal at the worlds.

Jake Jarman earned Britain’s first gold of the competition by winning the men’s vault final earlier on Sunday to became world champion for the first time in his career.

“I couldn’t be happier with how today went,” Jarman said.

“I was super nervous going into this competition. I don’t know why. I kept telling myself, ‘just enjoy it, just enjoy it, anything can happen’, but I still got nervous.

“To be able to hold my nerve and be able to produce the vaults I did, I’m super proud.” The 21-year-old finished ahead of American Khoi Young who took silver to add to his second place in the pommel horse and bronze in the team event.

“It feels good. I came in just to have fun, do what I need to do and it turned out alright,” Young said.

“I’m so glad to be done. It was a lot of stress, but I’m absolutely happy with how I’ve done. I came in with not many expectations and came out with some medals so of course I’m happy.” Germany’s Lukas Dauser won the men’s parallel bars final while Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto took gold in the horizontal bar. Reuters

 

