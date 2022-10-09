Haaland just can't stop scoring

Manchester, October 8

Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal in just 13 games this season as Manchester City routed Southampton 4-0 to lead the English Premier League today.

Haaland extended his scoring streak to 10 straight games in all competitions by netting the fourth goal in the 65th minute for City.

Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez had already scored by the time the Norwegian, who earlier hit the woodwork and spurned a handful of other chances, finally found the net in the second half for his 15th league goal.

Chelsea continued to show signs of improvement under coach Graham Potter as they strolled to a 3-0 win at home to Wolves. Newcastle climbed up to fifth with an emphatic 5-1 home victory over Brentford.

Inter’s stellar guy

Sassuolo: Edin Dzeko’s 100th and 101st Serie A goals gave injury-ridden Inter Milan a 2-1 victory away at Sassuolo. AC Milan secured a 2-0 win over rivals Juventus with goals from defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Brahim Diaz — Agencies