Erling Haaland just can't stop scoring goals

London, September 1
Erling Haaland is taking English soccer by storm. Back-to-back hat tricks. Nine goals in five games. No player has ever made as good a start to the Premier League as the towering Norway striker.
Haaland’s latest three-goal haul came in the first half of City’s 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, three days after achieving the same feat in the second half against Crystal Palace.
City was banking on Haaland being the heir to long-time striker Sergio Aguero and it’s already looking as if that is the case.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have matched its best-ever start to a Premier League season after securing a fifth straight win to open the season by beating Aston Villa 2-1.
Gabriel Martinelli’s 77th-minute goal clinched victory at the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal were pegged back by conceding a goal straight from a corner by Douglas Luiz. Liverpool are battling hard to keep up with the fierce pace set by Arsenal and City, needing a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time by Fabio Carvalho to claim a 2-1 win over Newcastle.
Tottenham remained unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at West Ham. — AP
