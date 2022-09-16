Erling Haaland sinks former club

Geneva, September 15

It was the Erling Haaland show in the Champions League even on a night when Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored in a comeback win.

Manchester City also trailed, deep into the game, at home Wednesday against Haaland’s former club Borussia Dortmund in a fascinating quick reunion for the prolific Norway prodigy.

PSG’s Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe celebrate a goal against Maccabi Haifa. Reuters

The stage was set for Haaland to seal a 2-1 win after teammate John Stones levelled the game, scoring with a stunning shot in the 80th minute. Haaland rose to his challenge in the 84th minute when he met a high cross with a twisting leap and acrobatic volley to send goalward a ball that seemed to have passed him.

It was his 26th goal in just 21 Champions League games. Haaland, who has scored for City in six straight games, has a rate of better than a goal per game this season.

Midway through the second half across Europe, City and Juventus were losing at home, Real Madrid were being held goalless at home and PSG were level in Israel after trailing.

Messi had tied the game for PSG before halftime at Maccabi Haifa but it took until the 69th minute for Mbappe to seize the lead and Neymar sealed a 3-1 victory in the 88th.

Madrid had to wait until the 80th minute to break through in a 2-0 win against Leipzig.

Juventus, however, did not find the late goals they needed against Benfica and fell to a second straight 2-1 loss, after defeat in Paris last week.

A tough night for Scottish clubs saw Rangers lose 3-0 at home to Napoli despite 40-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor saving two penalty kicks early in the second half.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter’s first game in charge of the 2021 European champion was a 1-1 draw at home to a Salzburg team that is exceeding expectations.

Milan eased to a 3-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb as Rafael Leao starred and French veteran Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 45th. — AP