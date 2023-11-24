Hamilton denies Red Bull talks

ABU DHABI, November 23
Lewis Hamilton accused Christian Horner of ‘stirring’ after the Red Bull Formula One boss said a representative of the seven-time world champion approached him about a drive before the Briton signed a new contract with Mercedes.
Horner told the Daily Mail newspaper there had been “several conversations over the years” about Hamilton joining the team who are currently dominant with triple world champion Max Verstappen. “They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest,” said the team boss.
Hamilton, whose contract to the end of 2025 was announced in August, said at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix today that nobody from his management had spoken to Horner. He said Horner had messaged him, however, on an old phone he had left at home.
Mercedes are far behind Ferrari this season. Verstappen has won 18 of 21 races and Red Bull all but one. — Reuters
