Hammers deal Reds blow, Salah-Klopp clash

LONDON, April 27
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah appeared to have a heated exchange with manager Juergen Klopp shortly before the Egypt international was brought on as a second-half substitute in a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham United today.
Salah, who has not been at his best since returning from injury last month, was brought on in the 79th minute, just after the Hammers’ second goal levelled the game.
He appeared angry with Klopp on the touchline before he was introduced and continued to remonstrate with his manager as fellow substitute Darwin Nunez pushed him away from the German.
Klopp tried to play down the incident, telling reporters: “We spoke about that in the dressing room and it’s done for me, that’s all.”
Manchester United could only muster a point against Burnley after substitute Zeki Amdouni scored a late penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw.
Alexander Isak netted twice while Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson were also on target as Newcastle United thrashed Sheffield United 5-1 to confirm the visitors’ relegation from the Premier League. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian men's team upsets Olympic champions South Korea to bag historic gold in Archery World Cup after 14 years
This is Indian men's recurve team's maiden triumph over the ...
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns
In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely...
Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib
With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...
Mumbai police arrest actor Sahil Khan in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons
Police have registered a case and initiated investigation