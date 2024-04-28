 Hammers deal Reds blow, Salah-Klopp clash : The Tribune India

Hammers deal Reds blow, Salah-Klopp clash

Salah was involved in a touchline row with Juergen Klopp. Reuters



LONDON, April 27

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah appeared to have a heated exchange with manager Juergen Klopp shortly before the Egypt international was brought on as a second-half substitute in a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham United today.

Salah, who has not been at his best since returning from injury last month, was brought on in the 79th minute, just after the Hammers’ second goal levelled the game.

He appeared angry with Klopp on the touchline before he was introduced and continued to remonstrate with his manager as fellow substitute Darwin Nunez pushed him away from the German.

Klopp tried to play down the incident, telling reporters: “We spoke about that in the dressing room and it’s done for me, that’s all.”

Manchester United could only muster a point against Burnley after substitute Zeki Amdouni scored a late penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw.

Alexander Isak netted twice while Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson were also on target as Newcastle United thrashed Sheffield United 5-1 to confirm the visitors’ relegation from the Premier League. — Reuters

