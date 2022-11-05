Happy Birthday King Kohli: Pandya, Shikhar, Yuvraj, Raina and others wish Virat on social media

ANI

New Delhi, November 5

The Indian cricketing fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes to star batter Virat Kohli, who turned 34 on Saturday.

BCCI, the country’s governing body of cricket took to Twitter to extend wishes to the star.

4⃣7⃣7⃣ international matches & counting 👍

2⃣4⃣3⃣5⃣0⃣ international runs & going strong 💪

2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy winner 🏆 🏆



Here's wishing @imVkohli - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batters - a very happy birthday. 👏 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ttlFSE6Mh0 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2022

“477 international matches & counting 24, 350 international runs & going strong 2011 ICC World Cup & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner Here's wishing @imVkohli - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batters - a very happy birthday. https://t.co/ttlFSE6Mh0," tweeted BCCI.

Virat's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished him on his birthday.

Happy Birthday, to the G.O.A.T!



One of the most fearless performers in World Cricket.@imVkohli



ನಮ್ಮ ವಿರಾಟ ರಾಜ! 👑#PlayBold #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/uu8sF0B4vV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2022

"Happy Birthday, to the G.O.A.T! One of the most fearless performers in World Cricket. @imVkohli nmm viraatt raaj! #PlayBold #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," tweeted RCB.

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently helped India win the match against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a century stand with Virat also wished batter on the latter's birthday.

Happy birthday bro ❤️🧿 @imVkohli Wish you the best always ♾️ pic.twitter.com/XLl6SrvLbM — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 5, 2022

"Happy birthday bro @imVkohli Wish you the best always," tweeted Hardik.

Indian pace veteran Umesh Yadav, a key member of the fearsome Test fast bowling attack that formed under Virat's captaincy, also wished his former skipper.

"Happy birthday @imVkohli May god bless you,” tweeted Umesh.

Happy birthday @imVkohli 🥳

May god bless you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/M5PHbVXLf4 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) November 5, 2022

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished Virat, tweeting, "Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday @imVkohli May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness."

Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday @imVkohli 🥳😍 May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWC62IVh24 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 5, 2022

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer wished Virat by tweeting, "Happy born day @imVkohli." Test middle-order veteran Cheteshwar Pujara wished Virat a year full of success and happiness.

"Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling," Pujara tweeted.

Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also wished birthday to a man "who believes when no one else does".

He's the one who believes when no one else does!

A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/NtQh9zej6G — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2022

"He's the one who believes when no one else does! A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli," tweeted Dinesh.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, part of 2011 World Cup winning team with Virat encouraged the star batter to keep going and win T20 World Cup for India.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never!



Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude.



Keep going #KingKohli 👑 bring home the cup 🏆



Lots of love @imVkohli ❤️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/GgtQYCay3K — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2022

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going #KingKohli bring home the cup Lots of love @imVkohli," tweeted Yuvraj.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also wished his former teammate "much success, good health and more centuries in coming years." "jnmdin kii haardik shubhkaamnaaeN brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion!," tweeted Raina.

Virat has represented India in 102 Tests and has scored 8,074 runs at an average of 49.53 in 173 innings. He has scored 27 centuries and 28 fifties in the format.

He also has played 262 ODIs for India in which he has scored 12,344 runs at an average of 57.68. 43 tons and 64 fifties have come out of his bat in this format.

Lastly, he has also scored 3,932 for India in 113 T20Is at an average of 53.13. One century in 36 fifties have been scored by Virat in the shortest format.

He is also a part of Team India which won Cricket World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013.

#BCCI #Cricket #social media #twitter #virat kohli