Happy to pass on the baton: Virat leaves a special message for new RCB captain Faf Du Plessis

Bengaluru, March

Former skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he is happy to pass on the baton to the new Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis and was excited to play under him in the upcoming IPL 2022 season.

The former South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis was named as the new skipper on Saturday during the ‘RCB Unbox’ ceremony. Du Plessis, who was picked by RCB for Rs 7 crore during the mega auction last month, will now become the franchise’s seventh captain in IPL history after Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, Kohli and Shane Watson.

Moments after the announcement, RCB shared a video of Kohli’s special message for Du Plessis, who is looking forward to the new season and the new partnership with the veteran cricketer.

“Few updates for you guys. Our season is going to start pretty soon something which I am excited for. As I said, renewed energy, really looking forward to this season. But the more important news, Faf is going to be our new captain. And I couldn’t be more happier to pass on the baton to a good friend, whom I’ve known very well over the years. We have been in touch for many years now and he is one of the few guys whom I’ve got to know outside of cricket,” said Kohli.

“So absolutely excited for him to lead RCB, and to play under him. The partnership with Faf is going to be exciting for RCB fans along with Maxi. The squad we put together is pretty amazing, balanced and strong,” he added.

Kohli had earlier relinquished the RCB captaincy at the end of IPL 2021. He captained the side in most matches -- 140 games with 64 wins, 69 losses, three ties and four no results, with a win percentage of 48.16.

On the other hand, it will be Du Plessis’s first captaincy assignment in the IPL. He has led several teams in the T20 format, including South Africa and World XI in international cricket. Comilla Victorians, Paarl Rocks, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings are the other teams that he has led in the T20s.

RCB will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27 against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.

IANS