 Hardik a booster shot for Mumbai : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Hardik a booster shot for Mumbai

Hardik a booster shot for Mumbai

Hardik a booster shot for Mumbai

Hardik Pandya. Photo Source: Twitter



PTI

New Delhi, December 18

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reckons that new captain Hardik Pandya will bring “fresh thinking” in the Mumbai Indians’ camp as Rohit Sharma appeared fatigued and has not contributed enough with the bat in the last few years.

The India T20 skipper was traded to MI ahead of the 2024 IPL auction, scheduled to take place in Dubai tomorrow.

Rohit and Chennai Super Kings’ skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni are the most successful captains in the IPL, guiding their teams to five titles each.

However, MI have gone without a title since 2021, finishing last in the 2022 edition. Gavaskar said that it could be because Rohit is “fatigued” since he has been playing continuously not only as the franchise’s skipper but also as the India captain.

“See, we don’t have to look at it (decision appoint Hardik as MI captain) as right or wrong. The decision they (MI) have taken has been for the benefit of the team. We can say that the contribution of Rohit, even with the bat, has become slightly lesser,” Gavaskar told a TV channel.

“Earlier, there used to be a lot of contribution (with bat) from Rohit, but in the last few years, they have finished 9th or 10th. And last year they qualified for the playoffs, but the josh\I (enthusiasm) of Mumbai Indians was not there to be seen as we have seen in the past. Maybe because he has played cricket continuously he must have been fatigued, constantly captaining the Indian side and then Mumbai Indians,” added Gavaskar.

Gavaskar said that Hardik has proved himself for Gujarat Titans and his return to MI will infuse fresh ideas into the side.

“So, the decision that they have taken, he is a young player, young in terms of captaining a side, who has proven himself, taking Gujarat Titans to the finals twice and winning it once. So, with the same thought process, they have made him captain. Because sometimes you need that fresh thinking, and he can bring that fresh thinking,” he added. — PTI

IPL auction: Hazlewood available in May

New Delhi: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has been tipped to create ripples in the auction room, will be available for IPL 2024 only from the first week of May, as per the BCCI intimation to the teams. Hazlewood, who played an integral role in Australia’s recent ODI World Cup win, will be away in March and April as the pacer and his wife are expecting their first child. However, reports claim that all the other Australian players, including World Cup hero Travis Head, will be available for the entire duration of the IPL. Bangladesh’s fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will be unavailable for next year’s IPL as they are expected to feature in Bangladesh XI in the home series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe between March and April.

#Cricket #Hardik Pandya #Mumbai #Rohit Sharma #Sunil Gavaskar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

2
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

3
India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

4
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

5
Punjab

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

6
Punjab

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

7
Punjab

Top Bhutan honour for former Punjab cadre bureaucrat Poonam Khetrapal

8
India

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach

9
India

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among 33 Opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

10
Chandigarh

To boost tourism after rain disaster in Manali, Kullu admn lines up attractive beauty pageant, singing contests on New Year

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...

IPL 2024 auction LIVE updates: Cricket world abuzz as premier cricket league gets under way in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction LIVE update: Cricket world abuzz as cricketers go under the hammer for premier cricket league in Dubai today

Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration, will lose further ground in 2024 general election, PM Modi says at BJP MPs’ meet

Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration, will lose further ground in 2024 general election, PM Modi says at BJP MPs’ meet

The PM was speaking on the day when anti-BJP INDIA bloc part...


Cities

View All

Two drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

2 drones, 1kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Development works on roads put commuters’ lives at risk

Fire breaks out at junkyard in Fatahapur, none hurt

Looking back 2023: District witnessed edu reforms, computer teachers' protests, initiation of work for 3 Schools of Eminence

Meet dwells on global, domestic challenges faced by manufacturers of textile, yarn

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: Centre to take call on Metro corridors

Chandigarh tricity Metro project likely to hit heritage hurdle

Sector 7 shooting: Accused surrenders in Chandigarh court, remanded

Chandigarh: Month on, bizmen clear Rs 2 cr property tax dues

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

Embezzlement case: Delhi L-G VK Saxena sanctions prosecution of head constable

Top court denies bail to bizman in Delhi excise policy scam

‘Blocking’ funds: Principal Secretary fails to appear before Assembly

BJP alleges corruption in Plastic Vikalp Fair

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

MC’s property tax wing gets richer by Rs 2.36 cr

MLA Angural’s cases, acquittal of drug lord Kandola, kin hogged the limelight

MP Rinku meets Union FinMin

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace in Ludhiana

Allegation of ‘harassment’ by civic body officials: Protesters block Ludhiana MC’s Zone D office entrance in clerk’s support

Looking back 2023: No new urban estate in Ludhiana, Missing Link-2 ROB remains incomplete

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Pink stem borer hits wheat crop; Punjab farmers blame residue ploughing

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

AAP MLA visits night shelters

Students stage dharna at varsity