Hardik Pandya bats for ‘new bunch’

Wellington, November 16

India’s stopgap 20-over captain, Hardik Pandya, has asked his teammates to make the most of the limited-overs series against New Zealand to cement their position in the side with two World Cups looming in the next two years.

India rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, stalwart Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul for the New Zealand tour. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remains sidelined with a back injury which also kept him out of the World Cup.

“Next T20 World Cup is in two years’ time .... The roadmap starts now,” all-rounder Pandya said. “It’s an important series for a lot of the boys. Eventually if they do well here, they will be able to put a strong case going forward. New bunch, new guys with a lot of excitement and energy. It’s going to be quite exciting,” he said. — Reuters