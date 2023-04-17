 Hardik Pandya becomes 6th player to score 2,000-plus runs, bag 50 wickets in IPL : The Tribune India

Hardik Pandya becomes 6th player to score 2,000-plus runs, bag 50 wickets in IPL

Gujarat Titans all-rounder accomplished this during his side's IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 15, 2023. PTI file



ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), April 17

India and Gujarat Titans all-rounder Hardik Pandya has become the second Indian player and sixth player overall to achieve a double of 2,000-plus runs and 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The star all-rounder accomplished this during his side's IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the match, Pandya scored 28 off 19 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and a six and runs came at a strike rate of 147.37. He also took one wicket, giving away 24 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 6.00.

In 111 matches so far in an IPL career, which has seen him represent Mumbai Indians and GT since his debut in 2015, Pandya has scored 2,012 runs at an average of 29.16 and a strike rate of 146.33. He has scored eight half-centuries in his IPL career, with the best score of 91. He has also taken 51 wickets at an average of 31.47 and an economy rate of 8.66. His best bowling figures are 3/17.

Pandya's 2022 season with GT was a career-turning one for him as he led the side to their maiden title in their debut season. Pandya led from the front with excellent all-round performances, scoring 487 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.27 and a strike rate of 131.27. He scored four half-centuries, with the best score of 87*. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer in that season. He also took eight wickets at an average of 27.75 and an economy rate of 7.28, with best figures of 3/17.

He is the sixth player to join the club of all-rounders with 2,000-plus runs and 50 wickets in IPL, with others being Australia all-rounder Shane Watson (3,874 runs and 92 wickets in 145 matches), West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (3,412 runs and 69 wickets in 189 matches), India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (2,531 runs and 138 wickets in 214 matches), South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (2,427 runs and 65 wickets in 98 matches) and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (2,095 runs and 92 wickets in 103 matches).

Pandya and Jadeja are two Indians who are part of this elite club.

Put to bat first by RR, GT posted 177/7 in their 20 overs. After the fall of Wriddhiman Saha (4) and Sai Sudharshan (20), GT was reduced to 32/2. A 59-run stand for the third wicket between Shubman Gill (45 off 34 balls with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Hardik Pandya (28 off 19 balls with three fours and a six) helped GT find their way back into the game.

Later, knocks from David Miller (46 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (27 in 13 balls with three sixes) helped GT reach a competitive total. The duo put on 45 run stand for the fifth wicket.

Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking 2/25 in his four overs. Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal got a wicket each.

In chase of 178, RR did not have a good start and at one point they were reduced to 55/4 in 10.3 overs after Yashaswi Jaiswal (1), Jos Buttler (0), Devdutt Paddikal (26) and Riyan Parag (5) were dismissed quickly.

The duo of Sanju Samson (60 in 32 balls with three fours and six sixes) and Shimron Hetymer helped RR get back in the game with a 59-run stand for the fifth wicket. Small cameos came from Dhruv Jurel (18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10). Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 56 in 26 balls with two fours and five sixes to seal a three-wicket win with four balls to go.

Mohammed Shami (3/25) impressed with the ball for GT. Rashid Khan also took 2/46 in four overs. Hardik Pandya and Noor Ahmed got a wicket each.

Shimron clinched the 'Player of the Match' title for his explosive fifty.

With this win, RR is at the top of the table with four wins and a loss in five games. They have a total of eight points. GT is in the third position with three wins and two losses in five matches. They have a total of six points.

Brief Scores Rajasthan Royals: 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60(32), Shimron Hetmyer 56(26)* and Mohammed Shami 3/25) win against Gujarat Titans 177/7 (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2-25).

