 Hardik Pandya named captain of T20I squad vs Lanka, Rohit Sharma returns as captain in ODIs : The Tribune India

Hardik Pandya named captain of T20I squad vs Lanka, Rohit Sharma returns as captain in ODIs

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also not part of the T20I format; Shikhar Dhawan axed from ODIs

Hardik Pandya named captain of T20I squad vs Lanka, Rohit Sharma returns as captain in ODIs

All-rounder Hardik Pandya. PTI File



New Delhi, December 27

The transition phase in Indian cricket kick-started on Tuesday with premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya being named captain of the T20 side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka starting January 3.

The 27-year-old Baroda man has also been named as the vice-captain of the ODI squad, indicating current regime's plans to see him as long-term white ball leader once 35-year-old Rohit Sharma decides to call time on his illustrious international career.

While Rohit, recuperating from a finger injury was named captain of the ODI series which is to follow the T20Is, it is understandable that the shortest format will now feature fresh faces and primarily IPL performers.

Even Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also not part of the T20I format and there is an indication that the duo along with Rohit might not be picked again keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.

The troika will probably be asked to concentrate on 50-over format with a World Cup set to be played in India next year.

"Yes, there will be no official announcement that Rohit has been removed from T20I captaincy but he along with Kohli and Rahul will be phased out from the format. Obviously, Rohit's dislocated thumb injury hasn't completely healed although he has started training. But phasing out has indeed started," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Suryakumar Yadav, for his mindblowing one year, is now the new vice-captain in T20Is.

Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL triumph during the last edition was touted as Rohit's replacement after India lost to England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup playing archaic cricket.

While Rohit is still recovering from thumb dislocation, the BCCI press release doesn't state if it is a permanent change or just for one series.

The T20I team has a fresh look with two uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar being inducted into the shortest format.

Mavi was picked by Titans for Rs 6 crore, while Bengal's Mukesh was snapped by Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.50 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, two powerhouse IPL performers, made it to the T20 side.

The ODI side boasts of a more experienced look with Mohammed Shami coming back from shoulder injury.

Pant heads for NCA

Rishabh Pant is not a part of both the white-ball squads and it is understood that he has been asked to report at the NCA for a knee strengthening rehabilitation programme for two weeks. Hence, he will miss the entire Sri Lanka series.

But BCCI's statement doesn't mention whether he has been rested or dropped. 

End of road for Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's contemporary white ball greats, has perhaps played his last match for the country after a prolonged bad patch which finds him ousted from the national ODI set-up.

Ironically, even one series before Bangladesh, he was leading the side in New Zealand but his dismal drop in scoring rate and also not being able to string a series of consistent scores have gone against him.

Rohit being a white-ball giant and Shubman Gill in prime ODI form with Ishan Kishan hitting fastest double hundred less than a month back, India have multiple options and can look beyond Dhawan.

As reported by PTI on December 11, Dhawan has now been predictably dropped and possibly it is the end of the road for one India's star performers at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and 2015 World Cup, where he was the highest scorer.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.  

#Cricket #Hardik Pandya #KL Rahul #Rohit Sharma #Shikhar Dhawan #Sri Lanka #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Nasal covid vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt ones

2
Haryana

Gangster’s wife elected Zila Parishad chief in Haryana’s Rohtak

3
Brand Connect

ACV Keto Gummies {Shocking US & CA Customer Reviews Exposed} Supreme Keto ACV Gummies Lose Weight or West Money?

4
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan breaks down on hearing about Tunisha Sharma’s funeral; his mother, sister attend actress’ last rites

5
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

6
Delhi

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

7
World

As Putin ‘critic’ Pavel Antov, friend die under suspicious circumstances in Odisha, police begin probe

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Police evacuate Hyatt Regency hotel following hoax bomb threat

9
Punjab

Punjab Police seize loaded RPG, rocket launcher; arrest 3 module members in investigation of Sirhali RPG attack case

10
Nation

Mock drills held in hospitals across country to check covid readiness

Don't Miss

View All
Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Top News

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area

The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

Police suspect suicide

5 of family charred to death in UP

5 of family charred to death in UP

As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Haryana prepared to deal with any situation: Anil Vij

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

BJP names Rekha Gupta as its candidate for Delhi mayoral poll

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

With Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr dist remained in spotlight

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

5 illegal constructions razed in Ludhiana

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir