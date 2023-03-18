Hardik, Savita win HI Player of Year awards

New Delhi, March 17
Midfielder Hardik Singh and goalkeeper Savita Punia were today conferred with the men’s and women’s Indian Hockey Player of the Year awards at a glittering ceremony here.
The 24-year-old Hardik beat illustrious senior players like Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh to win the coveted award for 2022, named after hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr, at the fifth Hockey India Annual Awards.
Hardik was the most impressive player for India in the FIH World Cup held in Odisha in January before being ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Savita had led India to the FIH Women’s Nation’s Cup title in December to book a berth in the women’s Pro League.
Gurbux Singh, who was a member of the 1964 Olympics gold-winning team, won the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the game.
