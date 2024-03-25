Harendra Singh set to return as women’s team coach

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 24

Harendra Singh’s forced exile from Indian hockey is set to end very soon as he is all set to be named as the head coach of the women’s team. A proposal to appoint him has been cleared in principle by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the file has been sent to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for a final clearance. Barring any last-minute hitch, Singh’s appointment is all but a formality.

It is all but decided that Harendra will become the women’s coach. The file is with the Minister. Expect a formal announcement from Hockey India very soon. Hockey India source

Singh’s succession as Janneke Schopman’s replacement hit a roadblock over salary demands. As per the rule, the Ministry’s cap for Indian coaches is Rs 3 lakh per month and Singh’s remuneration demands were over the sanctioned limit as per the proposal sent to the SAI by Hockey India (HI).

Singh is expected to be paid between Rs 4-6 lakh and as per the agreement between the SAI and HI, the balance will be paid by the hockey body. “It is all but decided that Harendra will become the women’s coach. The file is with the Minister. Expect a formal announcement from Hockey India very soon,” a source privy to the development told The Tribune.

Shopman had resigned last month after the women’s team failed to qualify for the Olympics. The Dutchwoman was already under pressure since the Asian Games as a section of the HI hierarchy led by secretary general Bhola Nath Singh wanted her to be sacked. However, with India losing its chance to qualify for Paris with a fourth place finish at the qualifiers and her complaining about the difficult working environment in India, Shopman’s continuity was untenable and she was asked to resign.

Singh, who was sacked as the head coach of India’s men’s team in January 2019, has been coaching the US men’s team since 2021. Under him, India failed to win the 2018 Asian Games gold and lost in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup. He was also interested in replacing Graham Reid, who has been succeeded by Craig Fulton. In the past, Singh led the junior men’s team to the 2016 Junior World Cup title.

