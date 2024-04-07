Harendra takes over from Schopman

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, April 6

Harendra Singh has been officially appointed as the new chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team.

Harendra, who was the favourite to take over from Janneke Schopman, will be overseeing the coaching duties and is presently in Bengaluru.

As reported by The Tribune, Harendra’s file was sitting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for a final clearance. He cleared the appointment earlier this week and subsequently, Harendra was asked to travel to Bengaluru to take charge.

It is understood that Harendra has been given a contract that will run till the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and the salary will be equally split between the Sports Authority of India and Hockey India (HI).

“He has been in Bengaluru with the team for the last two-three days now,” a source said confirming the development.

Harendra’s first big assignment will be the FIH Pro League, starting with a difficult game against Argentina in Antwerp, Belgium, on May 22. The team will play two more matches — against Belgium on May 25 and Argentina on May 26 — before travelling to London where they are supposed to play three more matches against Great Britain and Germany in June.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey