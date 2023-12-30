Harman & Co eye second wind against Australia

PTI

Mumbai, December 29

A test of character awaits Harmanpreet Kaur’s India here in the second ODI against Australia tomorrow if they are to end their losing streak at home against the rampant visitors and keep the three-match series alive.

India were outplayed thoroughly in the first ODI on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium despite the hosts notching up their highest-ever total against Australia — 282/8 — riding on the brilliance of Jemimah Rodrigues (82) and Pooja Vastrakar (62 not out).

8 India’s crushing defeat in the first ODI was their eighth consecutive at home

When it came to defending the total, India used seven different bowlers, including Harmanpreet (3-0-32-0), but to no avail, as Australia romped home with more than three overs and six wickets to spare.

India’s crushing defeat was not only their eighth consecutive at home but the manner in which the hosts went down would create some concerns in the dressing room.

After Sneh Rana flew to her left to take a diving catch to get rid of Alyssa Healy in the first over off Renuka Singh, India’s fielding dropped and plenty of errors in fielding assisted the Australian pair of Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry as they piled up a 148-run stand for the second wicket.

India’s new ball bowlers, particularly Vastrakar, could not impose themselves and the fate was same for senior spinners Deepti Sharma (1/55) and Rana, who had created a lot of trouble for the visiting batters during the one-off Test at this venue last week. The ask will be tough for India to put the loss behind and regroup in a day’s time for the second ODI, their seventh match across formats in the last 23 days in this packed home season.

It also remains to be seen if vice-captain and key opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who missed the first ODI for being unwell, would be available for the second match.

