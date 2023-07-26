Harmanpreet Kaur banned for two games after Dhaka outburst

PTI

Dubai, July 25

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today handed a two-match suspension to Indian women’s team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for her behaviour during the third ODI of their three-match series against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet was penalised for her outburst in Dhaka last week when she shattered the stumps after being adjudged leg-before and publicly criticised the match officials.

“Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct,” the ICC stated.

The suspension could see Harmanpreet miss two crucial games of India’s campaign at the Asian Games in September-October in Hangzhou, China.

She was given out lbw off a Nahida Akter delivery while trying to sweep but claimed that she got a bottom edge and in a fit of rage shattered the stumps before walking back to the pavilion.

Later at the post-match presentation ceremony, she termed the level of umpiring as “pathetic” and also sarcastically mentioned the umpires should be called to join the teams for the trophy ceremony. Her rude behaviour had prompted Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana to walk away with her team and urge her Indian counterpart to learn some “manners”.

Meanwhile, former India skipper Shantha Rangaswamy said Harmanpreet’s behaviour did not befit the image of an Indian captain. “Her behaviour was deplorable. If she had stopped after her dismissal (it would still be acceptable to some) but what she did at the presentation was not good for the game. It was rash and she went overboard,” Shantha said. “Harman went there as a brand ambassador of our country and should have behaved like one,” she added.

