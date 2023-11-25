Harmanpreet leads the way as Punjab enter quarterfinals

Chennai, November 24
India’s Asian Games-winning captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as Punjab thrashed Uttarakhand 13-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the Senior Men’s National Championship here today.
Besides Harmanpreet (22nd, 23rd, 55th minutes), India defender Jugraj Singh (14th, 18th, 39th) also struck a hat-trick while national teammates Dilpreet Singh (37th, 48th) and Sukhjeet Singh (52nd) also sounded the board for Punjab. Parvinder Singh (12th), Harsahib Singh (15th, 54th) and Kanwarjeet Singh (58th) were the other goal-scorers.
