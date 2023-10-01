Harmanpreet Singh hits four as India record biggest win vs Pakistan

Hangzhou, September 30
Captain Harmanpreet Singh found the net four times as a rampaging India hammered Pakistan 10-2 to record their biggest-ever win over the arch-rivals in a one-sided Pool A match to book a semifinals berth in the men’s hockey competition at the Asian Games here today.
Harmanpreet scored in the 11th, 17th, 33rd and 34th minutes while Varun Kumar (41st and 54th) struck twice. Mandeep Singh (8th), Sumit (30th), Shamsher Singh (46th) and Lalit Upadhyay (49th) were the other scorers.
This was the 180th match between the two teams and the eight-goal margin is the biggest-ever. India’s biggest victory margin before today was 7-1.
