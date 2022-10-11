Harmanpreet wins ICC Player of the Month award

Dubai: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan won the ICC Player of the Month awards for September in the women's and men's categories, respectively.
Bengaluru
PKL: U Mumba and Delhi register big wins
Raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan were the stars as U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. In the day's second match, Dabang Delhi KC hammered Gujarat Giants 53-33. Delhi's raiders Naveen Kumar and Manjeet scored 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Ajman (UAE)
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy
India clinched the Deaf International Cricket Council T20 Champions Trophy by beating South Africa by 39 runs. India, the only undefeated team in the tournament, posted 140/4 and then bowled out South Africa for 101. Agencies
