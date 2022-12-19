Harry Brook ton powers England to narrow lead in Karachi

KARACHI

Harry Brook smashed his third successive Test century before England’s tailenders frustrated Pakistan and grafted a 50-run first-innings lead in the third and final Test today. Brook followed his centuries in England’s victories at Rawalpindi and Multan with 111 off 150 balls in the dead rubber as the visitors were bowled out for 354 in the final session on the second day.

Abu Dhabi

Tsitsipas beats Rublev to win Mubadala title

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-2 4-6 6-2 to win the title at the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championships. This was Tsitsipas’ second final in three editions at the event. — Agencies