Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Chandigarh, March 25

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has clarified about the abrupt ending of his Instagram live session on Twitter. He thanked the fans for their concern and said he was embarrassed for how the live turned out.

The commentator left the fans in a frenzy during the session on Thursday, when he abruptly went offline leaving fans concerned.

He was heard saying, “Kya hua? Kaun hai? Kahan se aa gaye?” (What happened? Who’s it? Where did you come from?)

I am fine. Sorry to have got a lot of you worried. Thank you for the love and concern. It became more viral than I anticipated. That too is a learning. It was meant to lead to something else. Sorry. And cheers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

"I am fine. Sorry to have got a lot of you worried. Thank you for the love and concern. It became more viral than I anticipated. That too is a learning. It was meant to lead to something else. Sorry. And cheers," he wrote on Twitter.

Bhogle was involved in a discussion with Sportwalk that, too, issued a clarrification about Bhogle’s well-being.

