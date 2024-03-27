Haryana crowned champions at sub-junior boxing Nationals

Greater Noida

Haryana clinched the team titles in both the boys’ and girls’ categories with an impressive combined haul of 19 medals at the sub-junior boxing National Championship. Diya (61kg), Bhoomi (35kg), Nischal Sharma (37kg), Rakhi (43kg), Naitik (52kg), Navya (55kg) and Sukhreet (64kg) won gold in the girls’ section. Uday Singh (37kg), Nitin (40kg), Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg), Naman (58kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) won their respective finals in the boys’ section.

New Delhi

Sathiyan jumps 43 places to reach 60th spot

Leading Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan jumped 43 places to be 60 while Sreeja Akula rose to a career-high 40 in the ITTF world rankings, following their WTT Feeder Series title wins last week. Sathiyan, who has a career-best ranking of 24, had dropped out of the top 100 recently. Sharath Kamal, who has dropped a place to be 35, continues to be the top-ranked Indian. Manika Batra held on to her 38th spot.

Melbourne

Perth to kick off India’s blockbuster Test tour of Oz

Perth will host the opener of the blockbuster five-Test Australia-India series in November, which will conclude with the traditional New Year’s Test in Sydney. The teams’ first five-Test series in over 30 years will kick off on November 22. The second match will be a Day-Night Test in Adelaide from December 6, with Brisbane to host the third from December 14 and Melbourne to stage the fourth match in the traditional ‘Boxing Day’ slot from December 26.

New Delhi

Ministry approves financial assistance for Bajrang

The Sports Ministry today approved wrestler Bajrang Punia’s request for financial assistance and also extended the tenure of his strength and conditioning coach Kazi Hasan till the end of May even though he is out of contention for the Paris Olympics.

New Delhi

JK Tyre’s Gaurav Gill set for Otago Rally in NZ

Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill of JK Tyre is all set to participate in Otago Rally scheduled in New Zealand’s Dunedin on April 12-14. This is a round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship.

Madrid

Manjunath enters main draw of Spain Masters

India’s Mithun Manjunath secured two wins in the men’s singles qualifiers to progress to the main draw of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament. Manjunath, a former national champion, won 15-21 24-22 21-18 over compatriot Sankar Muthusamy and then beat Chinese Taipei’s Liao Jhuo-Fu 21-13 21-13.

New Delhi

Olympics shooting trials in April and May

The National Rifle Association of India today released a list of the pistol and rifle shooters who will compete in the Olympics shooting trials in New Delhi and Bhopal. The Olympics quota winners will compete against country’s top-ranked shooters in the trials. The first two phases will be held in New Delhi on April 18-27. The third and fourth phases will be held in Bhopal on May 10-19.

New Delhi

India placed with Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup

Defending champions India have been clubbed with arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Nepal in Group A of the women’s T20 Asia Cup which is scheduled to get underway in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on July 19. The nine-day affair will feature eight teams, one more than the last edition. — Agencies