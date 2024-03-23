Haryana reach final of women’s hockey Nationals

Pune

Defending champions Haryana booked a place in the final with a fluent 4-0 win over Jharkhand in the senior women’s hockey National Championship. Navneet Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi and Deepika scored for Haryana.

Singapore

Shubhankar lies tied-9th in Singapore Classic

India’s Shubhankar Sharma was tied-9th at 7-under after a bogey-free 69 in the second round of the Singapore Classic. Sharma birdied the first and landed an eagle on the second before making pars all the way.

Atlantic Beach (USA)

Diksha tied-36th after shooting 1-under on Day 1

Diksha Dagar had a rocky time on the back-nine as she carded an underwhelming 1-under 70 in the opening round of the Atlantic Beach Classic on the Epson Tour. She was placed tied-36.

Christchurch

Zara in race for top-10 finish after Day 3

Zara Anand remained in the race for a top-10 finish after ending up on tied-12th at the end of a windy third day of the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup. After her round of 2-over 74, the 16-year-old was 8-over. Vidhatri Urs (73) was tied-21st and Heena Kang (74) tied-27th. The trio was eighth in the team standings.

Patiala

Three meet records tumble in Indian Open throws meet

Three meet records tumbled in the third edition of the one-day Indian Open throws competition. Maharashtra’s Abha Khatua (women’s shot put), Haryana’s Nirbhay Singh (men’s discus throw) and Punjab’s Damneet Singh (men’s hammer throw) won gold medals with meet records. — Agencies

