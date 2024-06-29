Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

PTI

Chennai, June 28

Dashing India opener Shafali Verma smashed the fastest double-century in the history of women’s Test cricket, eclipsing Annabel Sutherland of Australia during the one-off Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Ended a five-year drought I talked to her. The entire family is happy. We congratulate her coach Ashwani Sharma on this success. She has ended a drought of five years. Sanjeev Verma, father of Shafali Verma

Shafali, 20, scored her double ton off just 194 balls, bettering Sutherland’s feat, which came off 248 balls against South Africa earlier this year. The India opener termed the knock as a “precious treasure”. This was also the maiden international three-digit score for Shafali across all three formats.

“It’s a special moment for me and I will savour it as a precious treasure for the rest of my life. It is my second favourite knock after the U-19 (T20) World Cup (title win),” Shafali of Haryana said in the post-day press meet.

She also became the second Indian after former skipper Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket after almost 22 long years. Mithali’s 214 had come off 407 balls and the former India skipper had achieved it during the drawn second Test against England at Taunton in August, 2002.

Shafali struck 23 fours and eight maximums during her attacking knock. She brought up her double-ton with consecutive sixes of off-spinner Delmi Tucker, followed by a single. Shafali was finally run out at 205 off 197 balls.

Asked if she knew what the highest individual score for India was in women’s Tests, Shafali replied: “If I had known, I’d have tried to go higher (laughs). Whatever was in my range, I wanted to hit it. Smriti (Mandhana) was also telling me to attack whenever I wanted and that really helped. I always enjoy my range hitting and try and back my strengths. Smriti always tells me to follow my instincts, especially when playing against the spinners.”

Besides, her opening partner Mandhana also made an attacking 149 off 161 balls.

