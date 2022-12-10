Haryana's wushu duo wins gold

New Delhi, December 9
Haryana’s Aryan and Dhruv opened India’s account at the Junior Wushu World Championships with two gold medals. Aryan, who hails from Samalkha (Panipat), beat Egypt’s Omar Mohamed Fathi 2-1 in sanda to win the boys’ sub-junior 42kg gold in Jakarta. Sonepat’s Dhruv beat Egypt’s Youssef Yehla Shahaat Ahmed 2-0 to win the boys’ sub-junior 52kg gold.
“I am very happy that I have won my first ever international gold medal. This will give me confidence to work hard and win more medals,” said the 13-year-old Aryan, whose father is a shopkeeper.
While Aryan’s interest was ignited by a training academy close to his house, Dhruv’s path into the sport was not as straightforward. The 14-year-old first trained to be a wrestler before picking wushu. “It is very hard to make it in wrestling as there are a big number of trainees. I changed to wushu thinking I have a better chance to progress. Today I feel vindicated,” Dhruv said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...