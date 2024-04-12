 Haven't really thought about retirement, want to play 2027 ODI WC: Rohit Sharma : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Haven't really thought about retirement, want to play 2027 ODI WC: Rohit Sharma

Haven't really thought about retirement, want to play 2027 ODI WC: Rohit Sharma

Haven't really thought about retirement, want to play 2027 ODI WC: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma.



PTI

New Delhi, April 12

India captain Rohit Sharma says he plans to "continue for a few more years" as he "really" wants to win the 2027 ODI World Cup after the trophy slipped through his grip thanks to just "one bad day" in the mega-event's 2023 edition.

The 36-year-old Rohit was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup victory, but he counts the 50-over showpiece as the real stuff. He was left heartbroken when that opportunity was missed following the team's final loss to Australia last year in Ahmedabad.

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am playing well at the moment and I am thinking of continuing for a few more years. I really want to win that World Cup," he said in a YouTube chat show 'Breakfast With Champions' that was also attended by British pop singer Ed Sheeran.

"The 50-over World Cup is the actual World Cup. We have grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. There is the World Test Championship final happening at Lord's in 2025. Hopefully, we will make it there," added Rohit, who will be leading the side in this year's T20 World Cup in June.

Six months have passed since India succumbed in the ODI World Cup final after remaining unbeaten through the tournament, but Rohit still finds it tough to come to terms with it.

"It was happening in India. We played well until that final. When we won the semifinal, I thought, we were just one step away from it (victory). I thought, what's that one thing that can make us lose that final, and honestly, nothing came to my mind," he said.

The Mumbaikar eventually found his closure in a ready answer – one bad day on the field.

"We were all supposed to have one bad day and that I guess that was our bad day. We'd ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket, confidence was there. But that was one bad day and the Aussies had a very good day. I don't think we played bad cricket in that final," he noted.

However, Rohit found some solace in India's resounding 4-1 Test series win over England recently at home. The Indian captain said the series was not a cakewalk as the eventual scoreline suggested.

"You might enter the field with a plan, but when you see things moving differently, you have to change it.

"When we played recently against England, we came across a different team, they were playing cricket differently. Each batter came and challenged us. So, we had to change our mindset," he said.

Rohit also rejected suggestions that a home victory, even over a top side, is lesser when compared to an overseas triumph.

"It is difficult to win away from home. They make life difficult when you are away. It is the same for other countries as well because it is not easy when they come to India. You want to take advantage of that (home conditions)," he explained.

It brought the talk to his favourite moment in Test cricket, and the elegant right-hander picked his maiden hundred as the most cherished one.

Batting at No. 6, Rohit made a 301-ball 177 against the West Indies at Kolkata, which was also the farewell series of Sachin Tendulkar.

"India is all about scoring that hundred and then the crowd erupts. My first hundred was in a Test match at Kolkata. It was Sachin Tendulkar's 199th Test, so the stadium was packed, some 70000 people in the stadium. Probably it was (the best moment)," he added.

'IPL has grown so much'

Rohit, who has not missed a season of the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008, said now there was no weak team in the league, a remarkable shape-shifting from its early years.

"IPL has grown so much in the last decade or so and every team is now competitive. I don't think there is any weak team in the IPL. It is something like EPL first division where any team can beat any team.

"But it was not like that when it started off. Now, there is so much technology involved, people are aware what gaps are to be filled, so they get the right players from the auction etc," he offered.

Rohit also shared his memory of playing alongside the legendary Shane Warne in the IPL.

"I used to play against Shane when he was leading Rajasthan Royals and I was with (now-extinct) Deccan (Chargers). He got superb cricketing brains, and he thinks about cricket in a different angle.

"Adam Gilchrist was his teammate (in Australia), and he played for us (Chargers) and he used to tell us how good he was. Even while commentating he (Warne) used to predict what's going to happen in the next two or three balls."

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Rohit Sharma


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

2
Delhi

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

3
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

4
Punjab

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

5
Diaspora

Higher salary threshold for UK Family Visa comes into force

6
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

7
India

State Bank of India refuses to disclose electoral bonds’ details under RTI Act

8
Bathinda

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

9
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

10
India

Supreme Court expresses serious concern over wide misuse of social media to comment on pending cases

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

After decades, polls taking place in J&K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi

After decades, polls taking place in J-K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi

Prime Minister was addressing a poll rally in Udhampur

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...

Excise policy 'scam': Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15

Excise policy 'scam': Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15

Kavitha was arrested by CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lod...

India relocates staff in Sittwe consulate to Yangon in view of precarious security situation in Myanmar's Rakhine

India relocates staff in Sittwe consulate to Yangon in view of precarious security situation in Myanmar's Rakhine

MEA spokesperson says India closely monitoring security situ...

Sikander Maluka dropped as incharge of Punjab’s Maur, faces brunt of son, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu joining BJP

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

Sukhbir Badal appoints Janmeja Singh Sekhon as Maur halqa in...


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

SGPC to provide Khalsa flags to worshippers on Baisakhi

2 arrested with illegal weapons

Sikander Maluka dropped as incharge of Punjab’s Maur, faces brunt of son, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu joining BJP

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Delhi court seeks ED, CBI reply on Manish Sisosdia’s interim bail plea

Delhi court seeks ED, CBI reply on Manish Sisosdia’s interim bail plea

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Excise scam: Sisodia moves Delhi court seeking interim bail for election campaigning

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar: 136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM in Jalandhar

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes in Jalandhar remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near Ludhiana railway tracks

Ludhiana: Highest attendance, questions mark MP Sanjeev Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest outside silo in Nabha

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi University , Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched Patiala woman’s gold earrings in police net