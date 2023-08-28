 Having last met his parents two years ago, Kishore Jena might have to wait longer for homecoming : The Tribune India

Having last met his parents two years ago, Kishore Jena might have to wait longer for homecoming

Jena finished a creditable fifth in the javelin throw final at the World Championships

Having last met his parents two years ago, Kishore Jena might have to wait longer for homecoming

India’s Kishore Jena in action during the final of Men’s Javelin Throw at World Athletics Championship, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary, August 27, 2023. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, August 28

Indian javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena does feel homesick at times, especially when none of his sisters are around to facilitate a video call with his aged parents.

Being away from family is one of the sacrifices a professional athlete has to make.

Jena last met his parents two years ago and he might not get to see them for another 12 months as he remains focussed on his preparation for the Paris Olympics.

On Sunday, he finished a creditable fifth in the javelin throw final at the World Championships.

“My parents are not very conversant with use of smartphones. Only when one of my younger sisters visit my parents, they set up a video call and I am able to see them.

“It has now been two years since I have last visited my home,” an emotional Jena told PTI Bhasha over the phone from Budapest.

Despite legendary Neeraj Chopra’s gold winning performance, Jena and teammate DP Manu were able to hold their own with the Odisha man recording a personal best of 84.77m.

Having capped off a memorable run in Budapest, does he plan to visit his native village in Kothasahi, a few hours from Puri in Odisha?

“I don't think I will be able to go back before the end of the Paris Olympics. Since 2021, either I have been at the national camps in Patiala or on the road competing in various events. So may be another year, I will be away from home,” Jena said.

He will be 28 in a week and only took up javelin at the ripe age of 20.

“I used to play volleyball and it was only in 2015 that I took up javelin. I was at the Sports Hostel in Bhubaneswar at the start and then at NIS, Patiala. There is no one in my family with a sports background.

“We are a middle-class family with father being a farmer and we are seven children. I have six sisters, all of whom are married.

“I want to make my parents proud as my father, despite needing to marry six daughters within his limited means, always encouraged me to pursue my passion for sports,” said the man, who is now employed with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Jena is certain that the invaluable experience that he gained by competing at the World meet will help him in getting better results at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“I was a bit nervous as this was the biggest event of my career. I was apprehensive whether I would be able to hold my own or not. If you ask me, I am satisfied with my performance,” said Jena.

Competing with a global star like Chopra is an event in itself but Jena said that the World Champion had been very helpful and encouraging.

“Obviously, when the event is on, everyone is focussed on their respective performances. I had a not-so-great throw and I told him (Chopra) that I was a bit disappointed.

“He told me ‘Don't worry. Forget it. It is gone now. Focus on the next throw and trust me you will do well’. It gave me a lot of confidence. It is a matter of pride that three of us were in the top six,” said Jena.

The focus now shifts to Hangzhou and Jena is confident of a podium finish.

“The fear of big-ticket event is over after the Budapest championship. I believe this experience will come in handy in Hangzhou. Neeraj Chopra has started a movement and we all need to carry on the good work,” he concluded.

