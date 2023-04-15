Hayden feels Gill is the next big thing

PTI

New Delhi, April 14

With a penchant for making big scores, the supremely talented Shubman Gill is set to dominate world cricket for the next decade, feels legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden.

The 23-year-old Gill, who has already scored two hundreds in Tests, four in ODIs and one in T20Is, once again showed his class en route a sublime 67 off 49 balls in the Gujarat Titans’ six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their IPL match in Mohali on Thursday.

Hayden is one of the many to have been impressed by Gill’s ability to control the proceedings. Speaking to a TV channel, Hayden said: “Gujarat Titans needed someone to take responsibility and bat deep in the chase against a quality Punjab Kings bowling attack, and Shubman Gill did just that. Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes. He’s such a class player and he’s going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so.”

From Gujarat’s point of view, it was extremely important that Gill stayed on till the end, especially after the dismissal of captain Hardik Pandya with the team still 48 runs away from victory in 34 balls.

Former Test batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said Gill should develop himself into a finisher, following in the footsteps of former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“That’s how you become a great batsman,” Manjrekar said. “You’ve got all the talent. I mean, the guy drives off the front foot and then pulls with such authority. But the Virat Kohlis and Mahendra Singh Dhonis are great T20 batters because they stay there till the end and finish the game. That’s a next step for him.”