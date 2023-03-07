Hayley Matthews: Rock, star

PTI

Mumbai, March 6

Mumbai Indians cruised to their second consecutive win in the Women’s Premier League today with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chasing 156, an all-round show from Hayley Matthews helped Mumbai Indians to consolidate their position at the top of the WPL points table. The West Indian picked up three wickets and completed a fine all-round show by scoring a 38-ball 77.

Harmanpreet Kaur, MI captain

Mumbai Indians, who won the first game by 143 runs against Gujarat Giants, now have four points from two matches with a net run-rate (NRR) of 5.185.

Matthews yet again forged a defining partnership with England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt as the two right-handed batters hammered the RCB bowlers all over the park to put on an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket.

I think batting was the same, the bowling we did was better in the first game (against Gujarat) than today. We still did well to keep them to small score. We just wanted to back ourselves and chase. Everyone is just happy to do it their way and they’re enjoying themselves. Harmanpreet Kaur, MI captain

If Matthews produced an all-round show to power Mumbai Indians to their second win, the uncapped Saika Ishaque impressed once again by grabbing two wickets and taking her tally in the tournament to six.