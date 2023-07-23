HC won't interfere with exemption to Vinesh, Bajrang

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 22

The Delhi High Court on Saturday rejected a petition challenging the exemption granted to top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from the Asian Games trials.

Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition filed by under-20 world champion Antim Panghal and under-23 Asian champion Sujeet Kalkal against the direct entry given to Phogat and Punia to participate in the tournament.

Phogat (53kg) and Punia (65kg) were given direct entry for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday, while other wrestlers will have to earn their places in the Indian squad through selection trials on July 22 and 23.

Panghal and Kalkal moved the high court on July 19 challenging the exemption and demanded a fair selection process. /PTI

