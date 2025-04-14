"He had been bothering me...": DC coach Badani hails Karun Nair on memorable IPL comeback knock

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani hailed batter Karun Nair for a fantastic knock on his Indian Premier League (IPL) return against Mumbai Indians (MI), recalling how the veteran was "itching" to get some game time and showcased immense "Positivity, intent and game awareness" during his stay at the crease.

Though DC fell a few runs short of a win against the five-time champions at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, an extremely positive outcome of the match was Karun's return to IPL after a brilliant domestic cricket season, which saw him score nine hundred across all formats. Nair scored an explosive 89 in 40 balls, with 12 fours and five sixes and a major highlight of his knock was a brutal takedown of pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking in a video posted by DC's on X, showing a dressing room talk, Badani said about Nair, "This lad has not played the IPL for the last three years. He has only got nine first-class hundreds this year. He was itching for a chance, ready to get on the park. He had been bothering me for a while. When am I going to get a game? Will I get this one? Even with nets, can I have a little more time in the middle? He had been itching to play."

https://x.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1911753574394061271

"And that was something special. Get up there, back to where you are at. Positivity, intent, game awareness, understanding, which bowler to take down, where to take them down. Very well done. Fantastic approach. Let's have this going. Karun Nair, after three years, 89," he added.

In a stop-start IPL career since his debut in 2013, Nair has played for DC, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring 1,585 runs in 77 matches and 69 innings at an average of 24.76 and a strike rate of 130.88, with 11 fifties. His best score is 89.

The dream season for the Vidarbha star concluded with the 863-run season in Ranji, with an average of 53.93, four centuries and two fifties in 16 innings across nine matches. His best score of 135 came in the final and his team emerged victorious.

A massive highlight of his season was the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, where he top-scored with 779 runs in nine matches and eight innings at a stunning average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04, with five centuries and a fifty and best score of 163*. He played a massive role in his team's run to the finals, where they lost to his former team, Karnataka.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition, Nair made 255 runs in six innings, averaging 42.50 at a strike rate of 177.08, with three half-centuries and the best score of 77. His team was knocked out in the quarterfinals.

This strong performance has re-ignited hopes for an India call-up for Nair, who last played for India in 2017. Nair was the only Test triple centurion for India after legendary opener Virender Sehwag. With a tour to England set to kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign and India looking at a team transition, Nair could very well have placed himself at the forefront for a recall. In six Tests for India since his debut in 2016, he made 374 runs in seven innings at an average of 62.33, with the best score of 303*. Nair also played two ODIs for India, scoring 46 runs with the best score of 39. (ANI)

