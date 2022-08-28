Head coach Rahul Dravid recovers from covid, joins Indian team for Asia Cup

Dubai, August 28
Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for covid and has joined the Indian team ahead of its much-awaited Asia Cup opener against Pakistan here on Sunday.
Dravid had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test. He has fully recovered from the condition.
"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for covid and has joined the team in Dubai. Interim coach, VVS Laxman, who was present with the team in Dravid's absence, has returned to Bengaluru," the BCCI said in a statement.
The former India skipper didn't travel with the team after testing positive, forcing the board to name NCA head Laxman as India's interim coach.
