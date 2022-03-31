Healying touch

WELLINGTON, March 30

Alyssa Healy hit her fourth One-day century in a monumental opening stand as Australia cruised into the Women’s World Cup final with a crushing 157-run victory over West Indies at Basin Reserve here today.

Australia will now face either holders England or South Africa, who meet in tomorrow’s second semifinal, in Christchurch on Sunday, looking to claim the trophy for the seventh time in 12 editions of the World Cup.

The start of the match was delayed by rain but Australia wasted no time in asserting their dominance when they were put in to bat, racing to an imposing 305/3 on the back of the 216-run opening partnership between Healy and Rachael Haynes. Healy hammered 129 off 107 balls while Haynes made 85 off 100 before departing to trigger a mini collapse which Beth Mooney (43 not out) and skipper Meg Lanning (26 not out) stemmed.

“We’ll certainly enjoy the win, but we came here to win the tournament,” Lanning said. — Reuters