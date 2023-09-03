Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe cricket team captain, dies of caner at 49

Chandigarh, September 3
Former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak dies at 49, wife confirms.
Streak died after long battle with cancer.
A heart touching post by Heath Streak's wife.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2023
Condolences to Heath Streak's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HAk9AezeN8
