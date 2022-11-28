Heavy rain washes out India-New Zealand ODI

Hamilton: The second ODI between India and New Zealand was called off due to heavy rain with the Kiwi home side retaining their 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Put in to bat, India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs when rain forced the players off the ground for the first time. When action resumed, Suryakumar Yadav smashed three sixes to briefly light up a gloomy day. Shubman Gill was on 45 when rain intervened again. The match was called off with India on 89/1 in 12.5 overs.

Malaga

Canada beat Australia to claim first Davis Cup title

Canada won their first Davis Cup title today after Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 in the second match of the finals to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead. The world No. 6 had to fend off three break points early in the first set but found his rhythm in the eighth game, where he broke de Minaur with a mighty overhead smash, before sealing the final game with an ace. Earlier, Denis Shapovalov downed Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided match.

Jamshedpur

East Bengal seal convincing win against Jamshedpur FC East Bengal dished out a top display of counter-attacking football as they sealed a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. Agencies