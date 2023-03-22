Here are the 12 cities shortlisted for ODI World Cup in India

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

The 2023 ODI World Cup is likely to start on October 5 and end on November 19. As per ESPNcricinfo, BCCI has shortlisted at least 12 venues, with the final scheduled to be at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 12 cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai, ESPNcricinfo added. The tournament will witness a total of 48 matches across 46 days.

BCCI has, however, not specified any venues for matches yet and the cities which will host warm-up matches. This is due to the complications arising due to the receding of monsoon season at different times in different parts of the country.

At ICC's quarterly meetings last weekend in Dubai, BCCI learned to have assured the global body of the sport that Pakistan teams' visas will be cleared by the Indian government.

As per the agreement, the BCCI was "obligated" to help out the ICC (and all its commercial partners involved in the tournament) in securing tax waivers.

Last year, ICC was informed by Indian tax authorities that it would be charged a 20 per cent tax order (excluding surcharges) for its broadcast revenue from the 2023 World Cup.

In a note distributed to its members-state associations, BCCI said that any tax "incurred" by ICC would be adjusted against India's board revenues from ICC central revenue pool.