‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

Chandigarh, December 4
It was a mixed day in the office for KL Rahul! As India lost the opening ODI against Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter, the Indian batter came in for praise as well as criticism.
India were bowled out for 186 in 41.2 overs in their below par performance. It was Rahul’s 73 off 70 balls that lent some respectability to the total. While others struggled to get going when the side was packed with all-rounders, KL Rahul showed his class.
However, Rahul who was keeping wickets dropped an aerial sitter when Bangladesh still needed 32 runs win. The last two batters took Bangladesh to a memorable win.
People on Twitter remained divided on whether to hail KL Rahul as “hero” for his valiant 73 when wickets kept tumbling around or to brand him a “villain” for dropping an easy catch that cost India the match.
Here are some reactions:
How Easy That Catch Was ! और बिठाओ ऋषभ पंत को बाहर ! @RishabhPant17 is World Greatest Wicket Keeper & You Keep Him Out then this will happen again and again. @ImRo45 @klrahul pic.twitter.com/0EE00hDw5S#INDvsBangladesh #INDvBAN #KLRahul— Anand Shah 🇮🇳 (@AnandShah76529) December 4, 2022
Today KL Rahul :— Akshay Pattar (@akshay_aap) December 4, 2022
scored much needed runs for team india when other batters were struggling.
And then dropped most important match winning catch and we lost there.
Is he hero or villain.. confused 😓
but what a match 🇮🇳🔥#INDvsBangladesh #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/B8REjMHbFs
KL Rahul 🥺 :-— SPORTS CAMERAMAN 📸 (@CameraManSports) December 4, 2022
Before First Innings :- Why he is in playing 11
After First Innings :- wow what a inning
After second innings :- why he is in playing 11 😅#captaincy #indvsban #klrahul #rohit #kohli pic.twitter.com/XLtsSvd3Bo
#INDvsBangladesh #indvsbang #ViratKohli #KLRahul #RohitSharma #BANvsIND— Himanshu Tripathi (@Himanshu_UP75) December 4, 2022
Kl Rahul be like - Pata nahi aise situation me automatically aange kaise aa jata hu 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/FyeJYuq4a6
IPL Kings#INDvsBangladesh #RohitSharma𓃵 #KLRahul #captaincy pic.twitter.com/ZgzTxcyL0a— Abhishek A Kashyap (@iamabhishek56) December 4, 2022
#heartattack | #BANvIND | #KLRahul | #RohitSharma | #ViratKohli | #Bangladesh— g b (@gb87933) December 4, 2022
Bangladesh Team today
KL Rahul - Bangladeshi Captain
Deepak Char - Best Bangladeshi Vice Captain
Rohit, Kohli, Siraj - Best Bangladeshi Fans supported Bangladesh cheering for them pic.twitter.com/4gSivvZ95W
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in
National capital's 24-hour average air quality index recorde...
50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory
The counting of votes will take place on December 7
French President Macron trusts ‘friend’ Narendra Modi to bring both nations together to build peace and sustainable world
French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain offers full support to Ind...
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls
Spent around 45 minutes with his mother before leaving for t...
Iran protesters call for strike; prosecutor says morality police shut down, interior ministry silent on issue
Protesters call for economic boycott from Monday to Wednesda...