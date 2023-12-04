Hero World Challenge: Scheffler serves up best round, Woods T-16

Nassau (Bahamas), December 3
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler maintained his lead in the Hero World Challenge with a 7-under 65, his best round of the week here on Saturday.
Scheffler, who finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in the previous two editions, had shot a 69 and 66 on the first two days.
He will be challenged by Matt Fitzpatrick on the final day as the Englishman jumped three spots to be second with a 7-under 65. With the overall aggregate of 203, he is three shots behind Scheffler.
Justin Thomas is two shots behind Fitzpatrick after a 4-under 68 in the third round. Fitzpatrick’s 46-foot eagle putt on the 15th stood out.
Tournament host Tiger Woods is way back in the 20-man field but was happy with how his body responded in his first event since April.
He is tied-16th alongside Hovland after carding a 1-under 71 on Saturday. Woods had managed a 75 on the opening day before improving to a 70 on Friday. “I still have the game. I’m very pleasantly surprised at how I’ve recovered,” he said.
