HI names 34-member core probable group for national women’s coaching camp

PTI

Bengaluru, November 21

Hockey India on Monday named a 34-member core probable group for the senior women’s national coaching camp to be held here from November 22 to December 10.

India are scheduled to take part in the five-nation tournament in Valencia between December 15 and December 22. Besides India, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, and hosts Spain are the other teams.

It is a key step in the Indian team’s preparations for the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Ranchi from January 13.

“It is important for us to continue to maintain our momentum and ensure we remain in the right frame of mind going into important competitions next year,” Indian women’s hockey team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said in a release. “Our sights are set on the Paris Olympics and to ensure a spot, we have to perform well at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024.”

Indian players will return to the camp after a dominating performance at the Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi earlier this month. India claimed the gold medal, defeating Japan 4-0 in the Final.

The Indian team, which had won a bronze medal at the Asian Games, also remained unbeaten in the tournament that also saw participation from China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

“The five-nation tournament is a good chance for us to test ourselves against European teams and also plan our strategies and make modifications as and when needed,” Schopman said.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team 34-member Core Group: Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan , Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.

#Hockey