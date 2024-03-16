High-five for Liverpool as Leverkusen Schick off Qarabag

London, March 15
Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up three to help Liverpool demolish Sparta Prague 6-1 and march into the Europa League quarterfinals.
After winning 5-1 the opening leg of their last-16 tie in Prague, Liverpool scored four in the opening 14 minutes at Anfield on Thursday to advance on a massive 11-2 aggregate score.
Sparta had no answer to Liverpool’s high pressure.
Salah seized the ball on the right of the area before shooting inside the far post over Sparta goalkeeper Peter Vindahl for his 20th goal of the season, becoming the first Liverpool player to score at least 20 goals in seven straight seasons.
In Germany, Patrik Schick came off the bench against 10-man Qarabag to score two goals in stoppage time to complete Leverkusen’s 3-2 comeback win and secure a quarterfinals spot for the Bundesliga leaders.
In a dramatic second half, Abdellah Zoubir and Juninho gave the visitors a 2-0 advantage before Jeremie Frimpong started the comeback.
Leverkusen made the quarters 5-4 on aggregate to extend their unbeaten streak to 37 games across all competitions this season — a German record.
AC Milan cruised past 10-man Slavia Prague 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Milan advanced 7-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg 4-2 at San Siro a week ago. — AP
