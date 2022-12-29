Himachal let bat do the talking

Dehradun, December 28

Himachal Pradesh’s top and middle-order batted with purpose to bail them out from a hopeless situation, wiping out a massive deficit against Uttarakhand on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Group A match here today.

Uttarakhand seamer Deepak Dhapola, who returned with enviable figures of 8/35 to dismiss Himachal for 49 runs in the first innings on Tuesday, could not recreate the same magic. At stumps, Himachal were 277/4, just 10 runs away from Uttarakhand’s first-innings lead of 287 runs. Akash Vasisht and Rishi Dhawan were batting on 73 and 32, respectively.

Suryakumar shines again

In Mumbai, India’s white-ball star Suryakumar Yadav smashed 95 off 107 balls to take Mumbai to 230 all out in response to Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 289. Mumbai lost the first-innings lead but bounced back to reduce Saurashtra to 120/6 in their second innings. — PTI

Brief scores

Himachal Pradesh 49 and 277/4 (Vasisht 73*, Kalsi 44) vs Uttarakhand 336 (Tare 92, Negi 70; Arora 4/80, Rishi 3/65)

Haryana 338 (Sindhu 142, Sharma 55; Pradhan 6/93) vs Odisha 204/3 (Sarangi 63, Mishra 60, Senapati 42*)

Saurashtra 289 and 120/6 (Mankad 25*, Dharmendrasinh 24*; Mulani 4/50) vs Mumbai 230 (Suryakumar 95, Sarfaraz 75; Dharmendrasinh 4/70, Yuvrajsinh 4/43)

Chandigarh 304 (Lather 87, Arslan 56; Shen 4/85) vs Gujarat 249/3 (Panchal 87*, Priyesh 62; Lather 3/62)

J&K 191 and 75/3 (Khajuria 39*; Wakhare 2/17) vs Vidarbha 272 (Sarwate 75, Taide 74; Mir 5/39)

Punjab 203 (Prabhsimran 55, Mandeep 41; Murasingh 5/48, Abhijit 2/57) vs Tripura 17/0.