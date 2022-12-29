Himachal let bat do the talking

Dehradun, December 28
Himachal Pradesh’s top and middle-order batted with purpose to bail them out from a hopeless situation, wiping out a massive deficit against Uttarakhand on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Group A match here today.
Uttarakhand seamer Deepak Dhapola, who returned with enviable figures of 8/35 to dismiss Himachal for 49 runs in the first innings on Tuesday, could not recreate the same magic. At stumps, Himachal were 277/4, just 10 runs away from Uttarakhand’s first-innings lead of 287 runs. Akash Vasisht and Rishi Dhawan were batting on 73 and 32, respectively.
Suryakumar shines again
In Mumbai, India’s white-ball star Suryakumar Yadav smashed 95 off 107 balls to take Mumbai to 230 all out in response to Saurashtra’s first-innings total of 289. Mumbai lost the first-innings lead but bounced back to reduce Saurashtra to 120/6 in their second innings. — PTI
Brief scores
Himachal Pradesh 49 and 277/4 (Vasisht 73*, Kalsi 44) vs Uttarakhand 336 (Tare 92, Negi 70; Arora 4/80, Rishi 3/65)
Haryana 338 (Sindhu 142, Sharma 55; Pradhan 6/93) vs Odisha 204/3 (Sarangi 63, Mishra 60, Senapati 42*)
Saurashtra 289 and 120/6 (Mankad 25*, Dharmendrasinh 24*; Mulani 4/50) vs Mumbai 230 (Suryakumar 95, Sarfaraz 75; Dharmendrasinh 4/70, Yuvrajsinh 4/43)
Chandigarh 304 (Lather 87, Arslan 56; Shen 4/85) vs Gujarat 249/3 (Panchal 87*, Priyesh 62; Lather 3/62)
J&K 191 and 75/3 (Khajuria 39*; Wakhare 2/17) vs Vidarbha 272 (Sarwate 75, Taide 74; Mir 5/39)
Punjab 203 (Prabhsimran 55, Mandeep 41; Murasingh 5/48, Abhijit 2/57) vs Tripura 17/0.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...