 'Historic achievement': PM hails Indian athletes for winning highest-ever 107 medals at Asian Games : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • 'Historic achievement': PM hails Indian athletes for winning highest-ever 107 medals at Asian Games

'Historic achievement': PM hails Indian athletes for winning highest-ever 107 medals at Asian Games

India’s final tally in Hangzhou stood at 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze

'Historic achievement': PM hails Indian athletes for winning highest-ever 107 medals at Asian Games

Photo for representational purpose only. AP/PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as “historic achievement” Indian athletes winning the highest-ever total of 107 medals at the Asian Games, and said the unwavering determination and hard work of the players have made the nation proud.

Indian athletes touched the magical figure of 107 medals at the Asian Games with their blood, sweat and toil over the last fortnight.

In a post on X, Modi said, “What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games! The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest ever total of 107 medals, the best ever performance in the last 60 years.”

The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud, he said.

“Their victories have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence,” Modi said.

With India concluding its engagements at the Games on Saturday, the tally of 107 medals will remain etched in the collective memory of the nation until the athletes decide to reset it in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in 2026.

India’s final tally in Hangzhou stood at 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, a quantum leap from the 70 medals the contingent bagged at Jakarta in 2018.

#Asian Games #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

2
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

3
Diaspora

UP court sentences British citizen to death for murdering NRI husband

4
World

Sunak, Trudeau underscore need for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row

5
World

'Avoid unnecessary movement': Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

6
Business

GST Council decides to levy 18 per cent GST on corporate guarantee for subsidiaries, cut tax on molasses to 5 per cent

7
Punjab

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

8
Sports

Asian Games: India finish with historic 107 medals, 28 of them gold

9
Comment

'Being stylish gives me confidence'

10
World

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Don't Miss

View All
Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...

Hezbollah bombards Israeli positions in disputed area along border with Syria’s Golan Heights

Hezbollah bombards Israeli positions in disputed area along border with Syria’s Golan Heights

Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but ther...

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha being safely brought back home after Hamas attack on Israel

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha being safely brought back home after Hamas attack on Israel

She had flown to Israel to attend Haifa International Film F...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

‘Instead of squabbling daily over different issues, let us h...

CBI searches residences of West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra

CBI searches residences of West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra

Both Hakim and Mitra were arrested by the CBI in 2021 in the...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

4 from Amritsar part of India's hockey team in Asian Games

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna shares the roller-coaster ride from Amritsar to New York

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Sacrilege a serious, heinous offence regardless of any religion: High Court

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to Burail jail inmate after court hearing

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Man arrested with 11 stolen 2-wheelers

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Month-long drive against dust pollution launched in Delhi

Delhi prisons get devices to detect hidden mobile phones

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence