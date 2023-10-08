'Historic achievement': PM hails Indian athletes for winning highest-ever 107 medals at Asian Games

PTI

New Delhi, October 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as “historic achievement” Indian athletes winning the highest-ever total of 107 medals at the Asian Games, and said the unwavering determination and hard work of the players have made the nation proud.

Indian athletes touched the magical figure of 107 medals at the Asian Games with their blood, sweat and toil over the last fortnight.

In a post on X, Modi said, “What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games! The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest ever total of 107 medals, the best ever performance in the last 60 years.”

The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud, he said.

“Their victories have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence,” Modi said.

With India concluding its engagements at the Games on Saturday, the tally of 107 medals will remain etched in the collective memory of the nation until the athletes decide to reset it in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in 2026.

India’s final tally in Hangzhou stood at 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze, a quantum leap from the 70 medals the contingent bagged at Jakarta in 2018.

#Asian Games #Narendra Modi