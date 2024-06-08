 Historic moment for India as Kush Maini tests Formula 1 car for BWT Alpine F1 team : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Historic moment for India as Kush Maini tests Formula 1 car for BWT Alpine F1 team

Historic moment for India as Kush Maini tests Formula 1 car for BWT Alpine F1 team

He is currently part of the Invicta racing team in F2

Historic moment for India as Kush Maini tests Formula 1 car for BWT Alpine F1 team

Kush Maini said, “My first full day in a Formula 1 car is complete in Spielberg." ANI Photo



ANI

Mumbai, June 8

India’s top racer and current F2 driver Kush Maini tested for the BWT Alpine F1 team in the Red Bull Ring in Austria. In a watershed moment for Indian motorsport, Maini became only the fourth Indian to successfully test a Formula 1 car.

The test gains greater significance with the Alpine F1 team recently announcing that their driver Esteban Ocon will be leaving after the end of the current season. It’s a major step for Maini in his ambitions to become an F1 driver.

Maini drove BWT Alpine’s A522 Car, on Wednesday, and clocked more than 500 kilometres in it. He did more than 110 laps.

Speaking on the occasion, Kush Maini said, “My first full day in a Formula 1 car is complete in Spielberg. To drive a F1 car is a childhood dream come true for me. It brings me one step closer to being a Formula 1 driver. The BWT Alpine F1 team has backed me from the beginning and I am grateful for this opportunity. We’d set certain targets. I am glad that we remain on track to achieve them.”

“The Race Support Team did an incredible job to get me up to speed quickly and have the test run as smoothly as possible. Their hard work and effort does not go unnoticed, so a big thank you to them. We completed our run plan successfully and we were able to tick everything off our checklist which made for an incredible test. I cannot wait for the next one,” added Kush.

In a major boost for Maini, two-time World Champion Mika Haikkenen too backed the Indian F1 seat, “Kush has had a successful first test with Alpine. He’s also had a very good start to his season in Formula 2. He’s growing with confidence as the season goes by. I believe he’s ready for Formula 1, should the right opportunity arise.”

Fans can currently watch Kush Maini in action in Formula 2 on FanCode. Maini is currently part of the Invicta racing team in F2.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

2
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

3
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

4
India

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

5
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

6
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

7
India

India objects to ‘distasteful’ Indira float in Canada on Blue Star anniversary

8
India

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

9
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

10
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...

CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

CWC also adopts resolutions hailing role of Kharge, Sonia Ga...

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi says 'Nitish was the architect of the ...

Kangana Ranaut's fresh social media post amid ‘emotional outburst’ triggered ‘slapping’ claims

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

In a post on X, the Mandi MP-elect asks people to look deepe...

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

A CCTV footage of the area revealed a masked man chasing the...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital