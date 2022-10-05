 Hit at National Games, flop in national camps : The Tribune India

Hit at National Games, flop in national camps

Hit at National Games, flop in national camps

Lifter Purnima Pandey won the gold medal in the +87kg category.

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Gandhinagar, October 4

Uttar Pradesh’s Purnima Pandey approached Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav after winning the +87kg gold medal today.

She wanted his blessings going forward. “My blessings are with all the players,” Yadav said. “What I want from you is to join the camp and not do anything wrong. You know what I mean,” he added.

Yadav’s reply hinted at the problem of doping, which has been hurting the sport for long. “We are fed up with this menace,” Yadav said. “Here they are making records and walking around with their chests puffed out. They beat our campers in such tournaments and then never give the same performance again. Someone should ask them and their coaches why they never do well out of the country and why they are not part of the core group or probable list for the 2024 Olympic Games,” he added.

Purnima won the gold medal with a combined total of 215kg. The 25-year-old was suspended for a doping violation in 2019, and has only returned to the sport after serving out the suspension. Kerala’s Ann Mariya won the silver with a total of 211kg, while Punjab’s Manpreet Kaur bagged the bronze medal with a total of 207kg.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Sambo Lapung broke Vikas Thakur’s clean & jerk record on Monday. Tamil Nadu’s N Ajith bettered Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achinta Sheuli’s clean & jerk record to win the gold medal on Saturday. Sheuli, who was still nursing a hamstring and knee injury, finished second.

‘They never stay in camps’

There is a big reason why the IWLF does not want to give one inch to the dope offenders. As per the International Weightlifting Federation rules, three doping violations in an international tournament from one country would mean docking one quota place for the Olympics.

Further, India was ranked third behind Russia and Italy last year when the World Anti-Doping Agency published a list of countries with the most doping violations. Weightlifting contributed significantly to the overall number with 25 suspensions.

Yadav explained how many of the medallists here and from the National Championships hardly stay for long in the national camps because of a strict compliance against doping. Other than the random searches of the rooms, the campers are regularly tested.

“They train outside. The main reason is doping. It is an open secret,” Yadav said. “We invite the top two finishers from these championships to join the national camps. They join and then leave after a couple of months. During their time at the camp, their performance is drastically affected, and the lifts sometimes see a decline of 10-20kg. Regular campers such as Mirabai (Chanu) and Jeremy (Lalrinnunga) get tested all the time and their performance never goes down,” he added.

More testing

Yadav wants the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to also randomly collect samples from athletes who do not train at the national camps. “NADA should test them randomly even if they are outside the camp. I request that they be tested early in the morning, at around 5am, as some of them are using human growth hormones. Someone is helping them cheat. The state boards should also keep an eye on these things,” Yadav said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

4
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

5
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

6
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

7
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

8
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

9
World

China keen on importing donkeys and dogs from Pakistan

10
Nation

16-year-old boy killed, two injured as LCD TV explodes in Ghaziabad home

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

Andhra doctor left behind his pets jaguar and panther in Ukraine when war broke out, now wants govt to rescue them

Andhra doctor left behind his pets jaguar and panther in Ukraine when war broke out, now wants govt to rescue them

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod in Ludhiana MC General House

Capt Amarinder Singh's ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu booked in streetlights scam

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Ludhiana man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples