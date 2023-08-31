Hockey 5s: India lose to Pakistan

PTI

Salalah (Oman):

India scripted a stunning 12-2 win over Oman before going down 4-5 against arch-rivals Pakistan at the men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier here today. Against Pakistan, Maninder Singh (17th, 29th minutes), Gurjot Singh (12th), and Mohammad Raheel (21st) scored for India. For Pakistan, Ahtisham Aslam (2nd, 3rd), Zikriya Hayat (5th), Abdul Rehman (13th) and Abdul Rana (26th) were on target to help set up the win. Earlier, India mauled hosts Oman as Raheel (2nd, 9th, 30th), Rajbhar (9th, 10th, 21st) and Maninder (16th, 23rd, 26th) scored hat-tricks. Jugraj Singh (3rd, 28th) scored a brace, while Sukhvinder (29th) also scored a goal. On Tuesday night, Maninder and Raheel scored four and three goals, respectively, as the India hammered Bangladesh 15-1.

