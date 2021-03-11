Hockey 5s: Men impress but women lose both matches

Lausanne: The Indian men's team began its campaign in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s with a 4-3 win over hosts Switzerland before playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan here today. The women's team lost both its matches against Uruguay (3-4) and Poland (1-3).

Newcastle

Kapur top Indian at third, 7 other Indians make cut

Shiv Kapur was the top Indian at tied-3rd at the midway stage of the inaugural International Series England, with seven other compatriots also making the cut. Kapur, who shot 67 in the first round, added 70 in the second to lie T-3 with a 5-under 137. SSP Chawrasia (67-74) at T-25, Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-70) at T-34, S Chikkrangappa (72-71) at T-42, Jeev Milkha (69-74), Ajeetesh Sandhu (73-72) and Karandeep Kochhar (74-71) all made the cut.

Fubine Monferrato (Italy)

Vani, Drall make cut as Tvesa exits after Round 2

India's Tvesa Malik went nine shots better than her first round but still missed the cut while her compatriots Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall ensured weekend action at the Ladies Italian Open. Missing the cut alongside Malik (80-71) were Ridhima Dilawari (77-73) and Neha Tripathi (80-74). Vani (73-72) and Amandeep (74-71) were the only Indians to make the cut.

Madrid

Shakira confirms split with soccer star Pique

Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique, are splitting up, the pair said in a statement today."We regret to confirm that we are separating," the two said in a statement released by Shakira's public relations firm. — Agencies